Freitag, 14.07.2023

WKN: A12CQT | ISIN: NO0010716863 | Ticker-Symbol: 2XX
Berlin
14.07.23
08:04 Uhr
0,136 Euro
+0,011
+8,64 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
14.07.2023 | 16:22
114 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in XXL due to rights issue (172/23)

The following information is based on a press release from XXL ASA (XXL)
published on July 14, 2023, and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of XXL has proposed that the Extraordinary General
meeting (EGM), scheduled for August 17, 2023, approves a rights issue with
preferential rights for existing shareholders. The scheduled Ex-date is August
18, 2023. The terms and the subscription price are expected to be announced on
or about August 16, 2023. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue,
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in XXL (XXL). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1155302

