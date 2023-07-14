Anzeige
Freitag, 14.07.2023
14.07.2023 | 16:22
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Kahoot due to offer (173/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Kahoot! ASA
(Kahoot) published on July 14, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with co-investors General Atlantic FT B.V.,
KIRKBI Invest A/S, Glitrafjord AS and certain other investors and management
shareholders, through Kangaroo BidCo AS, have announced a voluntary cash offer
to acquire all outstanding shares in Kahoot so that every one (1) Kahoot share
held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of NOK 35 per share. If
Kahoot, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying
share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support
related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new
expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Kahoot
(KAHOT) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the information
provided in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1155303
