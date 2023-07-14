Sustainable Apparel Coalition: Forging a Path Toward a Better Tomorrow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Sustainable Apparel Coalition:

Time is of the essence when it comes to achieving change. At the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), we are driven by an ambitious vision of a global consumer goods industry that gives more than it takes - to the planet and its people, and recognize the urgency with which we need to accelerate our progress to move the industry forward.

In her latest blog, Amina Razvi, CEO of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition shares her reflections following the recent publication of our Annual Report for 2022, of our Annual Report, and the next steps we need to take to reach our industry-shared goals.

Read her blog post titled, Forging a Path Toward a Better Tomorrow on the SAC website.

