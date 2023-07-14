Anzeige
Freitag, 14.07.2023
Wird der InsuJet der neue Status Quo - 13.000% und mehr?
WKN: A0DCXA | ISIN: DE000A0DCXA0
DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation KfW 01/2029

DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation KfW 01/2029

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany

ISIN: DE000A2LQSN2

New Aggregate nominal amount: Tap Size 1bn, new amount EUR 6bn

Description: Fixed rate, due 15 Jan 2029



Offer price: 88.601%

Other offer terms: Listing

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Exchange, denominations: 1k

Maturity 15 Jan 2029

Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
Morgan Stanley





Stabilisation period commences 14 July 2023

Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the proposed end on: issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.