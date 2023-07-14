DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation KfW 01/2029

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby

gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:



Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)



Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany



ISIN: DE000A2LQSN2



New Aggregate nominal amount: Tap Size 1bn, new amount EUR 6bn



Description: Fixed rate, due 15 Jan 2029





Offer price: 88.601%



Other offer terms: Listing

Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Exchange, denominations: 1k



Maturity 15 Jan 2029



Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG



Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG

Morgan Stanley











Stabilisation period commences 14 July 2023



Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the proposed end on: issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.