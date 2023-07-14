Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Change of Auditor

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the 'Company')

Change of Auditor

The Company announces that following completion of a selection process for the appointment of external auditors, the Board has determined to appoint Haysmacintyre as its new external auditor for the year ending 31 December 2023, subject to completing the necessary regulatory processes.

Shareholder approval to confirm the appointment of Haysmacintyre will be sought at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Melville Trimble, Chair of the Company's Audit Committee, commented:

"The Board would like to thank KPMG for its significant contribution and service as auditor to the Company. We look forward to working with Haysmacintyre in the future."

