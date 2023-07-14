Location Analytics Market size worth $ 49.12 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 13.93% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Location Analytics Market Size By Component (Solutions, Services), By Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Government And Defense), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Location Analytics Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Location Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.93% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 15.34 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 49.12 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Location Analytics Market"

Location Analytics Market: Unveiling Insights through Geographic Data Integration

The global location analytics market is set to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of business intelligence (BI) tools that leverage geographic or location-based data. Location analytics plays a vital role in extracting valuable insights from spatial data, allowing businesses across various sectors to integrate three-dimensional (3-D) data with traditional BI data. This integration enables companies to contextualize and derive meaningful insights from location-centric data, empowering informed decision-making.

The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the subsequent surge in data generated by connected devices have acted as key drivers for the adoption of location analytics solutions. Market vendors have harnessed real-time intelligence from devices like smartphones, Wi-Fi networks, Bluetooth-enabled beacons, and others, facilitating the implementation of cost-effective location analytics solutions.

One of the prominent factors contributing to the market's growth is the increasing significance of asset management across industry verticals. Companies are striving to optimize their processes and generate substantial revenue, thereby creating a heightened demand for three-dimensional data. The adoption of competitive intelligence and predictive analytics solutions has become instrumental in driving business growth, further fueling the location analytics market throughout the forecast period.

Despite the market's promising prospects, organizations often face challenges due to a lack of awareness and expertise regarding the functioning of location analytics tools. The initial investment required to deploy advanced location analytic tools is substantial, leading to concerns about the return on investment. Operational and technical challenges related to connectivity and data integration also pose additional obstacles for organizations. These factors are projected to impede the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the location analytics market include SAS, Esri, Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Microsoft Corporation, Galigeo, Cisco System, Inc., IBM Corporation, Purple, and GeoMoby. These companies have established themselves as leaders in the market by consistently delivering innovative location analytics solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses.

To gain a competitive edge in the market, companies are focusing on financial statements, product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and key development strategies. By analyzing market trends and customer requirements, these players are continually enhancing their offerings to provide comprehensive location analytics solutions that cater to diverse industry needs.

Looking ahead, the location analytics market holds immense potential for growth and innovation. As organizations recognize the value of location-based insights and seek to leverage the power of spatial data, the demand for advanced location analytics solutions will continue to rise.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Location Analytics Market into Component, Vertical, And Geography.

Location Analytics Market, by Component

Solutions



Services

Location Analytics Market, by Vertical

Retail



Manufacturing



Government and Defense



Others

Location Analytics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

