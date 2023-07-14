Anzeige
Freitag, 14.07.2023
Wird der InsuJet der neue Status Quo - 13.000% und mehr?
14.07.2023 | 16:54
PMGR Securities 2025 Plc - Change of Auditor

PMGR Securities 2025 Plc - Change of Auditor

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

14 July 2023

PMGR Securities 2025 plc (the 'Company')

Change of Auditor

The Company announces that following completion of a selection process for the appointment of external auditors, the Board has determined to appoint Haysmacintyre as its new external auditor for the year ending 31 December 2023, subject to completing the necessary regulatory processes.

Melville Trimble, Chair of the Audit Committee, commented:

"The Board would like to thank KPMG for its significant contribution and service as auditor to the Company. We look forward to working with Haysmacintyre in the future."

For further information, please contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited, Investment Manager

+44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Claire Long, Head of Investment Trusts

James Smith, Portfolio Manager

Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary

pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk


© 2023 PR Newswire
