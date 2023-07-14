Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
SupportDDS Welcomes Chief Growth Officer, RCM Solutions, Victoria Johnson

ARGYLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / SupportDDS is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Johnson as the new Chief Growth Officer, RCM Solutions. With over a decade of experience, she has served in progressive leadership roles in dental practices and DSOs specializing in strategy, optimization and implementation of the entire revenue cycle operation.

Victoria Headshot

Victoria Headshot
Chief Growth Officer-RCM Solutions of SupportDDS

Prior to joining SupportDDS, Johnson held various leadership positions at several prominent companies in the industry, including her most recent position as Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management at Select Dental Management. She has a proven track record built on the pillars of creating high-performance cultures, patient satisfaction, operational systems, and practice efficiency.

Johnson is a proud graduate of NC State University. She currently resides in Dallas, Texas, with her husband Jace and two children, Colt and Olivia.

Contact Information

Miriam Nyakudzuka
Marketing Manager
miriam@zimworx.com
9404649014

SOURCE: SupportDDS

