1847 Holdings LLC Announces Pricing of Approximately $2.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / 1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH) ("1847 Holdings" or the "Company"), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase an aggregate of 10,416,667 shares and/or pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares of the Company, at a purchase price of $0.24 per share and/or pre-funded warrant in a registered direct offering (the "Offering"). The gross proceeds of the Offering to the Company, before deducing placement agent fees and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $2.5 million.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 18, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

The common shares are being offered by the Company pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, as amended (File No. 333-269509) that was filed with the SEC on February 1, 2023, and was declared effective on February 13, 2023. The Offering of the common shares will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms part of the registration statement. A prospectus supplement relating to the common shares will be filed by 1847 Holdings with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, 45 Broadway, New York, NY 10006 or telephone at (877) 772-7818.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 1847 Holdings

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

