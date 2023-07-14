Anzeige
Freitag, 14.07.2023
Wird der InsuJet der neue Status Quo - 13.000% und mehr?
14.07.2023 | 18:26
Tallen Drops 'Technology Rentals' From Its Name, Reaffirming Its Status as a Global Event Production Leader

ISELIN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Industry-leading global event production partner Tallen Technology Rentals has rebranded to more effectively represent and communicate their core values, mission, ethos, and market reach. Officially Tallen, the company believes that the shortened name speaks to a powerful brand with a long history of unmatched service and growing capabilities.

Tallen

Tallen

Tallen began as an audio-visual equipment rental company in 2002. Their service-driven approach to AV production resulted in quick expansion. Over the last two decades, Tallen has evolved into a full-service global event production partner, working on-site and behind the scenes at thousands of events each month.

Tallen's clientele includes Fortune 100 firms and leaders across various industries, including life sciences, finance, technology, and publishing. Regardless of industry, Tallen strives to go beyond simply delivering AV technology. As Tallen's founder, Andrew Taffin, emphasizes, "Tallen isn't just an AV provider; we're a full-service production partner. We support our client's success at every step, from pre-production and strategic planning through the event itself and beyond."

Since Tallen rebranded, they've continued their long history of unmatched service and growing global event capabilities. Now, they're taking their expertise on the road to Cvent CONNECT at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 26th, 2023. See them at booth O12.

Cvent CONNECT is a major conference for those in the meetings, events, and hospitality industries. As a major player in event production, Tallen will take this opportunity to connect with many existing clients as well as introduce themselves to event professionals and meeting planners who can benefit from their decades of experience and audio-visual talent.

Contact Information

Alexis Criscuolo
Marketing and Communications Director
criscuolo@tallen-inc.com
732-590-3247

SOURCE: Tallen

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767992/Tallen-Drops-Technology-Rentals-From-Its-Name-Reaffirming-Its-Status-as-a-Global-Event-Production-Leader

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
