WKN: 923728 | ISIN: US4202611095 | Ticker-Symbol: HWK
Frankfurt
14.07.23
08:01 Uhr
41,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2023 | 15:30
120 Leser
Hawkins, Inc. Expands Water Treatment Footprint with Acquisition of EcoTech Enterprises, Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, has added its 40th Water Treatment location by completing the acquisition of EcoTech Enterprises, Inc. ("EcoTech"). EcoTech manufactures, blends, packages and distributes water treatment chemicals for its customers throughout Arkansas and surrounding states.

"As we continue to execute on our strategy to grow our water treatment business, we believe this tuck-in acquisition will allow us to accelerate our growth in Arkansas and the surrounding region. Ecotech has built a strong business that is well-connected with the local community and we intend to maintain those connections. I would like to welcome the EcoTech team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to our continued growth together," said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 52 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 850 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

 
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
