Freitag, 14.07.2023
WKN: 865857 | ISIN: US1264081035 | Ticker-Symbol: CXR
Tradegate
13.07.23
20:57 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2023 | 16:06
CSX Corporation: CSX Adds Eight Rail-served Properties in Seven States to Select Site Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has announced its latest group of high-ranking properties to receive CSX Select Site designation under the newly expanded industrial development program. Eight sites in seven states have earned a Gold, Silver or Bronze rating based on an evaluation of a wide range of site characteristics.

CSX worked with more than 60 communities over the past several months to gather information and identify top candidates for the Select Site program, which connects expanding companies with highly desirable rail-served properties. The newest Select Sites include:

Gold Level

CNJ Property - Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, Montgomery, Alabama

Silver Level

Clarius Park - Grundy County Economic Development Council, Morris, Illinois

Ottawa Industrial Park - Ottawa, Illinois

Milligan Site - Shelby County Development Corporation, Shelbyville, Indiana

Bronze Level

Richmond Industrial Park South III, Richmond Industrial Development Corporation, Richmond, Kentucky

Shoal River Ranch Giga Site, One Okaloosa Economic Development Council, Crestview, Florida

Port Bienville Industrial Park, Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission, Kiln, Mississippi
East Moon Rail Site, Franklin County IDB, Winchester, Tennessee

Complete information on each site is available in the CSX Select Site Listing, which includes all Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze sites currently available.

In addition to appearing on the Select Sites list, all sites in the latest group of designees will receive valuable feedback regarding potential areas of improvement. They are encouraged to engage with CSX on how to continually improve their appeal to potential developers.

CSX partners with Global Location Strategies (GLS) to evaluate sites utilizing Lasso and Site Shepard tools. CSX works with landowners and county economic development organizations to capture site-specific information in Lasso related to acreage, site characteristics, utility infrastructure and more. The data is analyzed in Site Shepherd, which was custom designed by GLS to evaluate CSX-served sites and identify opportunities for enhancing their marketability. The newest version of the tool includes environmental, social and governance factors, such as renewable energy usage, community impacts, and brownfield site reuse.

To learn more about CSX Select Sites and leverage the new tool, visit csx.com/selectsites.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

About Global Location Strategies
Global Location Strategies (GLS) is one of the world's most experienced and reputable site selection firms specializing in capital- and resource-intensive facilities. A two-time Inc. 5000 company, GLS has revolutionized the site selection industry with its three proprietary SaaS platforms; LOIS, Lasso, and Site Shepherd. In addition to tech offerings, GLS offers a full suite of traditional site selection services for companies and guidance for economic development organizations. The company specializes in pharmaceutical; advanced manufacturing; chemical/petrochemical; energy/renewables; metals/polymers/composites; paper; warehousing/distribution, food & beverage, and automotive sectors. For more information, visit www.GlobalLocationStrategies.com.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397


