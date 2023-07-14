Binkley 2024 Campaign: Biggest Names in Conservative Politics Welcome Party Unifier Ryan Binkley to the Stage

Two Premier Showcases for Presidential Candidates Feature Binkley Sharing His Vision for Taking Back The White House

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Presidential candidate, businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley will join heavy hitters including Tucker Carlson, Governor Ron DeSantis, President Donald Trump and other top conservative voices speaking at two of the biggest political events of the year.

Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley

Dallas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley has been gaining momentum with voters and Republican party leaders since launching his campaign for U.S. president in Dallas in April.

Binkley will address thousands of young Republicans at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach on July 16 and hundreds of elite changemakers at the Republican Party of Iowa Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines on July 28.

"It's time for a new vision for America. It's time for us to hear a new voice about how to reconcile and unify our country to solve our biggest problems," Binkley said, alongside his wife Ellie, at a recent rally. "Americans tell us they want a common-sense solution to our border, a common-sense solution to our debt. I know we can do better in education today. It's broken. As we talk about these issues, everybody's saying thank you."

The Turning Point Action Conference and Lincoln Dinner both feature Ryan Binkley on the main stage addressing issues and constituents largely ignored by other Republican candidates, from education to health care and immigrants to college students. Binkley is sharing his proposals to create a balanced federal budget, end healthcare monopolies, secure the border with a comprehensive immigration plan, and start a volunteer movement to bring education and mentorship into urban communities and schools.

Turning Point Action Conference brings together the most prominent and influential voices of the conservative movement to embolden the base ahead of the 2024 election.

Republican Party of Iowa Lincoln Dinner presents the top GOP candidates facing off in Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus on their way to battling for the chance to take back The White House.

"God wants to bring an awakening back to America economically and spiritually. This is a new message for our country," Binkley said. "It's time for us to make a decision. Where are we going to go as a country? Much of America is disappointed; we're dissatisfied with the status of our country. We're divided and unhappy. People are connecting to our message that it's time for us to unite as a country to solve our biggest problems."

Binkley is co-founder/CEO of the mergers and acquisitions firm Generational Group and co-founder and lead pastor of Create Church, both in the Dallas area. Under Binkley's leadership, Generational Group has grown to nearly 400 employees through 16 offices and has sold over eight billion dollars' worth of businesses.

The digital-savvy Binkley 2024 campaign can provide media outlets with any downloadable assets needed through its online press kit here.

