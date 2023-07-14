From Average to Elite, By Albert Shakhnazarov, Is The Top Conference That Will Take Over Puerto Rico This Month: Buy Your Tickets Here

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / From Average to Elite 2023 is an immersive conference that will challenge all attendees to push beyond their comfort zones, daring them to dream bigger and chase their ambitions. From Average to Elite is the premier destination for inspiration, growth, and personal transformation!

The event will be hosted by Albert Shakhnazarov, a serial entrepreneur and CEO of Axe Elite, a tech-enabled telecommunication marketing organization that has been in business for over a decade. The company is currently operating in all 50 states and Puerto Rico with direct contracts with over 180 carriers in 8 different industries.

"Our conference isn't just about individual transformation; it's also a vibrant community of like-minded individuals who hunger for excellence. This is the right opportunity to forge powerful connections, network with fellow go-getters, and collaborate with extraordinary minds who will become lifelong allies on your journey to greatness", reads their website.

The conference will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 28th, at La Concha Hotel, located in 1077 Ashford Avenue San Juan, cataloged as 2021 Travellers' Choice by TripAdvisor.

Without a doubt, Puerto Rico is about to experience a transformative event that will change the way of doing business and achieving success in today's world.

"We believe that everyone has the power to create extraordinary lives and achieve their wildest dreams. Our mission is to provide a transformative experience that empowers attendees to tap into their inner resources, gain clarity, and take bold action towards their goals", shares Albert.

Some of the top speakers that will participate in the event are, of course, Albert Shakhnazarov, who will share part of his incredible story. Born in a refugee camp in Moscow, Shakhnazarov's early years were marked by intense struggle and hardship. His family, seeking refuge from political persecution in Azerbaijan, endured a harrowing journey through refugee camps, motels, and dire living conditions. He will also share key insights for success, as well as his incredible testimony and experience on how to succeed in the current economy.

Nick Sarnicola, a successful entrepreneur most well-known for founding the wellness direct sales giant, ViSalus, will also be a featured speaker. Vi pioneered the category of "Challenge Marketing" while creating nearly 3.5 million health transformations and over 2 billion in sales in 19 countries.

What's more, Jose Aristimuno, former deputy press-secretary for Barack Obama and CEO of the PR firm VIP Media, will also participate at the conference, as well as Daniel Guaragna, a renowned public speaker and Canada's top sales trainer, and many more!

The final speaker for the event will be Artur Shakhnazarov, a renowned serial entrepreneur. With his vast experience, he has successfully founded both a fashion line called Zavee and the New Era Real Estate group. Artur's presence as a speaker at the conference promises to bring valuable insights and knowledge from his diverse background in business. Attendees can look forward to hearing from this accomplished entrepreneur and gaining inspiration for their own ventures.

The event will also feature a panel of speakers, where successful entrepreneurs such as Emir Ademovic, Eroz Mesias, Ernesto Martinez, Kevin Diaz and more will share their keys to achieve success, both in business and in life, as well as their journey building the life of their dreams while helping others.

Get ready to witness the extraordinary unfold before your eyes. From Average to Elite , by Albert Shakhnazarov, is your invitation to step into a world of limitless possibilities, where the extraordinary becomes the norm and the average is left far behind.

From this event you will walk away with the knowledge, connections & mindset shift needed to reach the next level. Buy your tickets here !

About From Average to Elite:

From Average to Elite is a powerful conference that will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 28th. It will challenge all attendees to push beyond their comfort zones, daring them to dream bigger and chase their ambitions.

