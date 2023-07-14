Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2023) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting held on July 14, 2023.

Shareholders elected all five nominees to the board of directors of the Company listed in the Management Information Circular dated June 5, 2023 (the "Circular"). Accordingly, the board of the Company is now comprised of Paul Antoniadis, Keith Spencer, Joel Marsh, Tami Kozikowski and Karl Sanft.

Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, including setting the number of directors of the Company at five, the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors, and the approval of certain amendments to the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan (the "Incentive Plan").

Under the terms of the Incentive Plan and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), the Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval of amendments to the Incentive Plan, including increasing the number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") reserved for issuance under the Incentive Plan from 29,014,495 to 31,437,896 Common Shares, being approximately 13% of the aggregate number of issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company as at June 5, 2023, and making other changes to reflect the TSX-V's new securities based compensation policies. For more Information, refer to the Circular, which is available on the Company's sedar profile at www.sedar.com.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

Learn more about good natured® at goodnaturedproducts.com.

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking information") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The statements and information in this release regarding changes to the board of directors, expectations for future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking information. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update this information at any particular time. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on our current estimates, expectations, and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

