Reece Nichols Real Estate: Haute Living Features an Unparalleled Leawood Estate; This Luxury Home of a Lifetime Shines as a Regal Gem in Kansas City

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / A stunning gem, shining brilliantly among the affluent suburbs of Kansas City, has emerged as the pinnacle of opulence in the picturesque community of Leawood. It is so newsworthy that Haute Living has just featured this extraordinary residence. Masterfully designed by renowned architect Wolfgang Trost and crafted to perfection by esteemed builder Harry Roth, this is an extraordinary opportunity to acquire an exceptional estate that is destined to leave a lasting impression.

Priced to entice at a tempting $5,999,950, with over one million dollars in price improvements, this sprawling custom residence spans an impressive 17,000 square feet and rests serenely on a captivating landscape encompassing more than three acres. Secluded and tranquil, it offers a private oasis of unmatched grandeur.

Passing through the magnificent entrance gates, guests are greeted by a breathtaking facade that radiates an air of majesty and sophistication. A pathway adorned with gracefully arched trees leads to the French Chateau-inspired abode, entirely constructed with corner-cut Limestone, while car enthusiasts will delight in the adjacent heated six-car garage.

A harmonious blend of sports and outdoor living awaits within this remarkable property, where leisure seamlessly intertwines with luxury. Taking cues from the lavish estates of Beverly Hills, a grand pool area beckons, inviting alfresco entertainment. Moreover, the expansive grounds are adorned with meandering paths, charming bridges, a gazebo, a brilliantly illuminated tennis/pickleball court, and a golf putting green complete with a T-box, offering ample practice and an irresistible opportunity to achieve a "hole in one."

Stepping foot into the estate, one is immediately captivated by an awe-inspiring atmosphere. Impeccable attention to detail has been poured into every aspect of the home's design. A majestic marble entryway sets the stage for the opulence that lies within. The estate exudes elegance with its rare African Mahogany hardwood floors, soaring ceilings embellished with exquisite chandeliers, and an abundance of natural light streaming through expansive windows.

At the heart of the residence lies the newly renovated kitchen, effortlessly marrying style and functionality. Caesarstone Quartz countertops beautifully complement Grabill custom cabinets, while top-of-the-line appliances from esteemed brands such as Wolf, Miele, Bosch, and Sub Zero guarantee culinary excellence, inspiring those with a gourmet flair. Just a short distance away, an executive library awaits, providing a serene retreat complete with a wall of bookcases, a cozy fireplace, and an aquarium. Additionally, a fully equipped bar beckons, promising the joy of a relaxing evening accompanied by a captivating book.

The living room serves as a symphony of refined finishes, framing a mesmerizing view of the estate's lush grounds. The primary suite is an oasis of luxury, boasting a private balcony and an indulgent bath. Imagine waking up to the panoramic vista and stepping onto a spacious terrace overlooking the verdant estate grounds and the inviting pool area.

However, the allure of this magnificent residence extends far beyond the first floor, as the lower level unveils an entertainer's dream. Whether hosting a movie night in the two-level theater with Dolby Audio surround sound, indulging in a wine tasting within the temperature-controlled cellar, or engaging in a lively game night, this space caters to every desire.

For those with an active lifestyle, the estate offers an extensive gym, a club room, and a full bath complete with a steam shower and sauna. Exiting to the lower patio, one is enticed to explore the meticulously landscaped gardens, leading to a pickleball court and a golf green, perfectly designed for recreation and enjoyment.

From its meticulous design and exquisite details to its unmatched luxury and seclusion, this Leawood estate stands as a majestic masterpiece, offering an unparalleled living experience. It transcends the concept of a mere home, embodying an exclusive lifestyle, a sanctuary, and a paradise all rolled into one.

Acquiring this masterpiece represents not only a discerning investment but also a rare opportunity to own an incomparable piece of real estate within the luxurious landscape of Kansas City. This is not merely the purchase of a home, but the acquisition of an extraordinary lifestyle. Don't miss the chance to own 11541 Cherokee Court in Leawood, Kansas - a true treasure that awaits its fortunate new owner.

About Reece Nichols Real Estate:

Reece Nichols Real Estate is the leading luxury home realtor in Kansas and Missouri. With an extensive agent network and exclusive listings, they offer customized experiences for buyers and sellers, matching their needs and goals perfectly. As a founding member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Reece Nichols is connected to a global network of over 500 reputable real estate firms, making them an ideal choice for relocations.

Listing Agents:

Gail G. Dicus:

Gail G. Dicus is an acclaimed real estate agent in Kansas City, helping over 3500 families achieve their dreams. With 31 years of experience, Gail is a top producer and recipient of the prestigious 5-star realtor award for 21 consecutive years. She specializes in relocation services and is a valued member of the luxury division, SIGNATURE.

Jennifer Templin:

Jennifer Templin is a trusted expert in luxury real estate with over 30 years of experience. Known for delivering unmatched results, she has a proven track record and exceptional negotiating skills. Jennifer has been recognized as a top luxury home realtor in the Kansas City market and holds an MBA.

Dede Goehler:

Dede Goehler is a seasoned real estate agent with 25 years of experience, specializing in luxury properties. Her deep knowledge of the Kansas City metro area gives her a distinct advantage in serving clients. Dede's background as a principal owner of Palladium Properties, a renowned residential renovation company, allows her to unlock the full potential of each unique property and appreciate the exquisite craftsmanship found in high-end estates.

