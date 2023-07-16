Veterans for Trump: Forthcoming Documentary Film 'The Fall of Deceit' Will Cover Government Overreach and Persecution of Christians in America

The Film directed by Frank X Panico and produced by Stan Fitzgerald is a "Xs in the Sky Films" project with a projected release date of September 2023. The focus will include the FBI, government abuse and the demise of one nation under God.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2023 / By Veterans for Trump: The trailer to the documentary film "The Fall of Deceit" has been released and is available for viewing on YouTube. The trailer features investigative journalist John Solomon, Former Trump administration acting Attorney General Jeffrey Clark and retired FBI agent John Nantz, a Newsmax commentator. The producers plan on adding several more high-profile interviews.





Stan Fitzgerald and Frank X Panico

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBXMR8BgtAM

Frank X Panico is a well-known documentary director and producer. Mr. Panico's films have been featured or distributed by EWTN, Pureflix, Right Side Broadcasting Network, Christian Cinema, Amazon Plus, Amazon Prime, Half Ticket TV, Newsmax, Salem Now, Epoch TV and the One America News Network (OANN).

"President Trump kept a check on tyrannical government overreach, and I pray he's back in the Oval Office in 2024," said Frank Panico.

Stan Fitzgerald is a high-profile political consultant with L-Strategies who is also the President of Veterans for Trump. Fitzgerald is also a founding partner to Legacy PAC, a political action committee featuring Jared Craig, Mark Finchem, Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain that plans on helping candidates get elected that push back on the weaponization of government against citizens. Fitzgerald states he will donate his gains from the film to Legacy PAC.

"At Veterans for Trump and Legacy PAC we plan on getting involved with more projects like this to help Save America and see Donald J. Trump become our 47th president," said Stan Fitzgerald

For more about Stan Fitzgerald visit: https://stan-fitzgerald.com

"Xs in the Sky Films" is a film company that specializes in creating enticing feature film documentaries. The firm will film, write, direct and edit all of their material, fully capable of covering all the aspects of the movie-making process. Founded in 2010 by screenwriter and filmmaker Frank Xavier Panico, "Xs in the Sky Films" proudly embraces faith-based movies.

For More About X's in the Sky Films and Frank Panico visit: https://xsintheskyfilms.com/about

