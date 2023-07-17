Liberty Financial: Liberty Prepares to Help More Australians Rightsize Their Homes

The current economic environment is expected to trigger property movement throughout the year - and Liberty has free-thinking solutions to help homeowners find their fit.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2023 / While changing interest rates and higher inflation may be putting pressure on households - it's also providing an opportunity for homeowners to re-assess their financial position and rightsize their property.

Liberty Home Loans

For some, renovating their current home or upgrading to something larger is the right move. For others, selling their existing property and buying something smaller makes greater financial sense.

As one of the leaders in the Australian mortgage space, non-bank lender Liberty works closely with borrowers at every stage of the home loan journey - not just at the beginning.

Head of Consumer Communications Kate Jenkinson says Liberty recognizes there are many reasons why homeowners may look to find a home that's a better fit.

"Rightsizing is about evaluating what you really need from your home and whether you need to make changes so it works better for you and your lifestyle," Ms. Jenkinson said.

"Whether you're thinking about downsizing, renovating or buying something with more space - it's a big commitment that needs careful planning."

When considering a change of home or mortgage, Ms. Jenkinson says getting the right advice is a smart first step.

"It's worth speaking to a Liberty Adviser and exploring home loans to help rightsize your way to a home that works for you," said Ms. Jenkinson.

With a comprehensive understanding of what lenders are looking for, a mortgage broker such as a Liberty Adviser can guide borrowers through the loan application process.

And with a range of flexible home loans available, Liberty can provide tailored solutions designed to help borrowers make their property goals a reality.

"At Liberty, we take the time to individually assess each home loan application and choose to look at the bigger picture to help more people get financial."

