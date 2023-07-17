JepperPR: Singer Josh Tepper to Release a Kabbalistic Anthem About the Spiritual Mount Meron on July 27th

Josh Tepper to release a Kabbalistic Anthem

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2023 / Singer Josh Tepper is set to release a Kabbalistic Anthem about the spiritual Mount Meron on July 27th. It will be available on all streaming sites.

Josh Tepper: Guide Me Meron

Raised in New York City, Josh attended the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts as a vocal major. He continued his studies at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, where he majored in Cinema Studies.

Tepper has other tracks such as Built Me, Always Everywhere, Poison Apple, and Walking In Memphis.

