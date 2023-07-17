Jakarta, Indonesia, July 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia faces significant cybersecurity challenges, ranking 84th out of 194 countries in the National Cyber Security Index. The decentralised approach to cybersecurity, with various agencies having their own frameworks, has been identified as a major issue. Cyberattacks in Indonesia are on the rise, with over 11.8 million recorded in Q1 2022 alone. To address this, all stakeholders, including society, operators, and the government, must be involved. Measures such as improving digital skills, exercising caution online, and implementing a centralised approach to cybersecurity and data protection are crucial steps in fortifying Indonesia's cybersecurity landscape.The Cyber Security Summit: Indonesia that is taking place on the 20th of July aims to create a platform for fruitful discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaboration to combat the growing threats in cyberspace. With the rapid advancement of technology, cybersecurity has become a critical concern for governments, organizations, and individuals alike. This summit provides a unique opportunity to gain insights from some of the brightest minds in the industry, exchange best practices, and explore innovative solutions to safeguard digital infrastructures.Prepare to gain invaluable insights at the Cyber Security Summit Indonesia as esteemed security experts share their knowledge on formulating robust strategies, implementing action plans, and adopting best practices to cultivate resilient and risk-averse digital enterprises. This summit will feature engaging panel discussions, interactive round-table sessions, industry-leading keynotes, and solution showcase, empowering security leaders to navigate the optimal strategic pathway.With a notable attendance of more than 150 CISOs, CIOs, heads of digital transformation, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, information and communication technologies, and other domain experts, this platform will provide you with indispensable resources to fortify your business against risks.Get ready to hear from these Industry Experts at the Information Security Summit Asia-- H.E. Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General ASEAN Economic Community.- Lieutenant General (ret) Hinsa Siburian, Head National Agency for Cyber and Cryptography (BSSN), Republic of Indonesia.- Brigadier Iroth Sonny Edhie, Commandant of Army Cyber and Crypto Center, Indonesian National Army, Republic of Indonesia.- Marsudi Wahyu Kisworo, Board of Governors, The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN)- R.M. Wibawanto Nugroho Widodo, Deputy Head of National Defence and Security Affairs National Resilience Institute Alumni Association's Strategic Center Republic of Indonesia.- Rudi Lumanto, Chairman, CSIRT.ID.- Ir. Arif Ilham Adnan, ST., MBA., MSc Deputy Chairman and Founder Association of Digital Leader Indonesia Chairman of Permanent Committee Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry Republic of Indonesia.The summit will feature discussions on topics like:-- The State of Cybersecurity in South-East Asia.- Cyber strategies for strengthening Critical Infrastructures.- Formulating a National Cyber Security Strategy in the Indo-Pacific.- Fostering Law of the Internet in Cyberspace.- Building Cybersecurity Immunity - Ransomware Strategy Plan, Prevention and Response.- Adoption of Threat Intelligence: Making organizations safer with Threat Management.- Developing Cyber Defences Systems for Modern Enterprise.Who will attend?The Information Security Summit will be attended by 150+ top executives and leaders like Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Head of IT Infrastructure, Heads of Information security, Chief Cloud Officer and Cloud Security Architecture from a variety of industries including Government Establishment, BFSI & Fintech, Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Supply Chain, Retail & E-Commerce, Aerospace & Defence, Hospitality, FMCG and Utilities.For more information on Information Security Summit Asia: Indonesia, you can visit, https://exito-e.com/cybersecuritysummit/indonesia/.About ExitoExito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.Contact: Mithun Gopinath,Manager-Projects,Exito Media Conceptsmithun.gopinath@exito-e.comSource: ExitoCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.