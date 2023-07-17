

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.6493 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.6411.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie slipped to 4-day lows of 0.6806 and 94.36 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6836 and 94.86, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 0.9001 against the Canadian dollar, from last week's closing value of 0.9032.



Moving away from an early high of 1.0750 against the NZ dollar, the aussie slipped to 1.0724.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.68 against the euro, 0.65 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the loonie and 1.05 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

