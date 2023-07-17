BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.
The NZ dollar fell to 4-day low of 0.6345 against the U.S. dollar and 1.7691 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 0.6368 and 1.7615, respectively.
Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 87.95 from Friday's closing value of 88.39.
If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.61 against the greenback, 1.80 against the euro and 85.00 against the yen.
