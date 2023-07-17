

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to 4-day low of 0.6345 against the U.S. dollar and 1.7691 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 0.6368 and 1.7615, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 87.95 from Friday's closing value of 88.39.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.61 against the greenback, 1.80 against the euro and 85.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken