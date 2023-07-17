Anzeige
Montag, 17.07.2023

WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077

14.07.23
09:15 Uhr
1,125 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
17.07.2023 | 08:01
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Affluent Medical strengthens management team to advance its development.

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical strengthens management team to advance its development. 
17-Jul-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Affluent Medical strengthens management team to advance its development 
 
Aix-en-Provence, July 17, 2023 - 07:30 am CET - Affluent Medical (Euronext Paris: FR0013333077 - AFME), a French 
clinical-stage MedTech company specialized in the international development and commercialization of innovative medical 
prostheses to treat mitral heart valve pathology and urinary incontinence, today announced the appointments of 
Christophe de Vregille as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Benjamin Renault as Chief Development Officer (CDO). 
Christophe de Vregille and Benjamin Renault bring complementary skills to the management team that will support the 
execution of the development strategy and the next steps towards the commercialization of Affluent's three cutting-edge 
medical devices that have the potential to change the lives of patients with structural heart diseases and urological 
dysfunctions. 
 
Sébastien Ladet, CEO of Affluent Medical comments: "I am delighted to welcome Christophe de Vregille and Benjamin 
Renault to the Affluent Medical management team at a time when we are approaching several decisive stages in the 
deployment of our development strategy. Christophe's expertise will be a real asset in supporting the Company's growth 
and leading its financing activities. Benjamin brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in medical device 
development, which will be instrumental in preparing for commercialization and our expansion on international markets." 
 
 
Christophe de Vregille - Chief Financial Officer 
Christophe de Vregille has more than 20 years' experience in several high-growth international technology companies. 
After 10 years with KPMG Audit, he became CFO of Showroomprivé.com, where he actively accompanied the company's IPO. 
Subsequently he was CFO of a VTC operator, Kapten (rebranded to FreeNow), 360Learning and finally Agicap. In these 
positions, Christophe played a key role in evaluating and implementing financing strategies, raising in total over 
EUR400m. He has also participated in several external growth measures. Christophe is a qualified chartered accountant. 
 
 
Benjamin Renault - Chief Development Officer 
Benjamin Renault has over 15 years' experience in the development and international deployment of medical devices. He 
began his career in 2007 at Covidien, where he led the integration of innovative technologies and managed global 
project teams for the market launch of hemostatic products and implantable parietal reinforcements. In 2014, he joined 
the medical devices department of pharmaceutical company Merck KGaA, where he held several leadership positions at the 
intersection of commercialization and technology, leading portfolio management of injection devices and connected 
solutions to support internal franchises and external partners. Benjamin holds a PhD in polymer chemistry and an 
Executive MBA. 
 
With these two latest appointments, Affluent Medical complements its management team (see below) with the expertise and 
experience needed to fully execute its strategy, which is focused on the achievement of several important clinical 
milestones, the preparation of clinical trials in the United States - a very important market for the Company - and 
lastly, to develop an industrial infrastructure to prepare the commercialization of products and support rapid growth. 
 
Overview of Affluent Medical's management and leadership team: 
   -- Sébastien Ladet, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer (Medtronic) 
   -- Christophe de Vregille, Chief Financial Officer (Showroomprivé.com, FreeNow, 360Learning, Agicap) 
   -- Christophe Giot, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Vice President Clinical Affairs (Edwards, Terumo, 
  Sanofi) 
   -- Benjamin Renault, Ph.D, Chief Development Officer (Covidien, Merck) 
   -- Céline Buard, Marketing Director (Johnson & Johnson, BD, Eyetech Care) 
   -- Prof. François Laborde, M.D., Chief Surgical Officer (Over 15,000 operations in cardiac surgery) 
   -- Claire André, Quality Director (Perouse Medical, Fill-Med) 
   -- Olivier Belamy, Industrialization Director (Ecential Robotics, Sanofi, BD) 
   -- Mélanie Cantal, Human Resources Manager (Kraton, Actelion) 
   -- Eric Jague, Director of Regulatory Affairs (Medtronic, Fresenius Kabi) 
 
 
About Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader 
in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary 
incontinence which currently affects one in four adults. 
Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore 
critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and 
clinical studies. 
Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, 
the Company's ambition is to progressively commercialize its products starting in 2025. 
For more information: www.affluentmedical.com 
 
 
Contacts: 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL          ACTIFIN, financial communications/financial press relations 
Sébastien LADET          Ghislaine GASPARETTO/ Jennifer JULLIA 
Chief Executive Officer      +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24/ +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
investor@affluentmedical.com    affluentmedical@actifin.fr/ jjullia@actifin.fr 
 
PRIMATICE, public relations France MC Services AG 
Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95        Caroline BERGMANN / Kirsten RÜHL 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com   +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 
                  affluent@mc-services.eu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - nominations EN 

=------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1679829 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1679829 17-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1679829&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2023 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
