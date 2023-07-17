DJ Affluent Medical strengthens management team to advance its development.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical strengthens management team to advance its development. 17-Jul-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Affluent Medical strengthens management team to advance its development Aix-en-Provence, July 17, 2023 - 07:30 am CET - Affluent Medical (Euronext Paris: FR0013333077 - AFME), a French clinical-stage MedTech company specialized in the international development and commercialization of innovative medical prostheses to treat mitral heart valve pathology and urinary incontinence, today announced the appointments of Christophe de Vregille as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Benjamin Renault as Chief Development Officer (CDO). Christophe de Vregille and Benjamin Renault bring complementary skills to the management team that will support the execution of the development strategy and the next steps towards the commercialization of Affluent's three cutting-edge medical devices that have the potential to change the lives of patients with structural heart diseases and urological dysfunctions. Sébastien Ladet, CEO of Affluent Medical comments: "I am delighted to welcome Christophe de Vregille and Benjamin Renault to the Affluent Medical management team at a time when we are approaching several decisive stages in the deployment of our development strategy. Christophe's expertise will be a real asset in supporting the Company's growth and leading its financing activities. Benjamin brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in medical device development, which will be instrumental in preparing for commercialization and our expansion on international markets." Christophe de Vregille - Chief Financial Officer Christophe de Vregille has more than 20 years' experience in several high-growth international technology companies. After 10 years with KPMG Audit, he became CFO of Showroomprivé.com, where he actively accompanied the company's IPO. Subsequently he was CFO of a VTC operator, Kapten (rebranded to FreeNow), 360Learning and finally Agicap. In these positions, Christophe played a key role in evaluating and implementing financing strategies, raising in total over EUR400m. He has also participated in several external growth measures. Christophe is a qualified chartered accountant. Benjamin Renault - Chief Development Officer Benjamin Renault has over 15 years' experience in the development and international deployment of medical devices. He began his career in 2007 at Covidien, where he led the integration of innovative technologies and managed global project teams for the market launch of hemostatic products and implantable parietal reinforcements. In 2014, he joined the medical devices department of pharmaceutical company Merck KGaA, where he held several leadership positions at the intersection of commercialization and technology, leading portfolio management of injection devices and connected solutions to support internal franchises and external partners. Benjamin holds a PhD in polymer chemistry and an Executive MBA. With these two latest appointments, Affluent Medical complements its management team (see below) with the expertise and experience needed to fully execute its strategy, which is focused on the achievement of several important clinical milestones, the preparation of clinical trials in the United States - a very important market for the Company - and lastly, to develop an industrial infrastructure to prepare the commercialization of products and support rapid growth. Overview of Affluent Medical's management and leadership team: -- Sébastien Ladet, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer (Medtronic) -- Christophe de Vregille, Chief Financial Officer (Showroomprivé.com, FreeNow, 360Learning, Agicap) -- Christophe Giot, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Vice President Clinical Affairs (Edwards, Terumo, Sanofi) -- Benjamin Renault, Ph.D, Chief Development Officer (Covidien, Merck) -- Céline Buard, Marketing Director (Johnson & Johnson, BD, Eyetech Care) -- Prof. François Laborde, M.D., Chief Surgical Officer (Over 15,000 operations in cardiac surgery) -- Claire André, Quality Director (Perouse Medical, Fill-Med) -- Olivier Belamy, Industrialization Director (Ecential Robotics, Sanofi, BD) -- Mélanie Cantal, Human Resources Manager (Kraton, Actelion) -- Eric Jague, Director of Regulatory Affairs (Medtronic, Fresenius Kabi) About Affluent Medical Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence which currently affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies. Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to progressively commercialize its products starting in 2025. For more information: www.affluentmedical.com Contacts: AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, financial communications/financial press relations Sébastien LADET Ghislaine GASPARETTO/ Jennifer JULLIA Chief Executive Officer +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24/ +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr/ jjullia@actifin.fr PRIMATICE, public relations France MC Services AG Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 Caroline BERGMANN / Kirsten RÜHL thomasdeclimens@primatice.com +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 affluent@mc-services.eu

