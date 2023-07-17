Pegasus Solar has developed the InstaFlash pre-installed sealant for composite shingle roofs.From pv magazine USA Pegasus Solar has unveiled InstaFlash, a new roof mount for solar installations on composite shingles. The mount is pre-installed with a watertight sealant designed to address roof irregularities and seal any missed pilot holes, cracked shingles and shingle seams. It said the mount is designed to make it easy-to-install in a variety of composite roof configurations and weather conditions. The sealant instantly deploys when the mount is fastened to the roof, instantly creating a watertight ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...