Montag, 17.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Massive Resultate gemeldet! Viele hundert Prozent bis zum ATH möglich?
17.07.2023
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 17 July 2023 its issued capital comprised 135,586,194 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, including 480,000 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 135,106,194 (being the Companies issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 2639

17 July 2023


© 2023 PR Newswire
