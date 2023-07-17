Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 29/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-07-17 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO Buyback VLN 24.07.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.09.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2023 - Clevon CLEV Annual General TLN 27.07.2023 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2023 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2023 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2023 RATO kredito unija RTOB120029FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2023 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2023 UAB "Orkela" ORKL060025A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2023 Storent Investments STOR080023A Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2023 Coop Pank CPA Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2023 Coop Pank CPA1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.07.2023 PRFoods PRFB062525A Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.