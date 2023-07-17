Anzeige
17.07.2023 | 08:10
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 29/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-07-17 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO        Buyback       VLN  
   24.07.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.07.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.09.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  05.07.2023 - Clevon CLEV            Annual General    TLN  
   27.07.2023                   Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.07.2023 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA   Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.07.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.07.2023 LHV Group LHV           Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.07.2023 RATO kredito unija RTOB120029FA  Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.07.2023 Storent Investments STOR080023A  Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.07.2023 UAB "Orkela" ORKL060025A      Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.07.2023 Storent Investments STOR080023A  Maturity date    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.07.2023 Coop Pank CPA           Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.07.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.07.2023 Coop Pank CPA1T          Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.07.2023 PRFoods PRFB062525A        Coupon payment date TLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
