Change in the composition of Listing and Surveillance Committee

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-07-17 08:18 CEST -- On July 14 the Supervisory Council of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the resignation application of Mr. Fabio Filipozzi after several years of membership in the Listing and Surveillance Committee with effect from July 21, 2023. The Supervisory Council of Nasdaq Tallinn elected Mr. Ivars Bergmanis as a new member of the Listing and Surveillance Committee from July 21, 2023 for a term of three years. After the mentioned change, the Committee has seven members as follows: Kristjan Hänni - AS Kawe Kapital, Member of the Management Board Sven Papp - Ellex Raidla Law Office, Partner Hannes Vallikivi - Walles Law Office, Partner Peeter Saks - BaltCap, CEO, Managing ParnerKristel Kivinurm-Priisalm - Avaron Asset Management, Founder, Managing Partner, CEO Rauno Klettenberg - Bondora Group AS Member of the Board, Bank CEO, MTÜ FinanceEstonia Member of the Management Board Ivars Bergmanis - Investment Banker, Financial Adviser, Latvian Financial Literacy Society Co-founder and Chairman Duties of the Committee include listing, admission to trading and delisting of securities and, under the exchanges rules and regulations, imposing sanctions on listed companies and member firms. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.