17.07.2023
Change in the composition of Listing and Surveillance Committee

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-07-17 08:18 CEST --


On July 14 the Supervisory Council of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the
resignation application of Mr. Fabio Filipozzi after several years of
membership in the Listing and Surveillance Committee with effect from July 21,
2023. 
The Supervisory Council of Nasdaq Tallinn elected Mr. Ivars Bergmanis as a new
member of the Listing and Surveillance Committee from July 21, 2023 for a term
of three years. 

After the mentioned change, the Committee has seven members as follows:

Kristjan Hänni - AS Kawe Kapital, Member of the Management Board
Sven Papp - Ellex Raidla Law Office, Partner
Hannes Vallikivi - Walles Law Office, Partner
Peeter Saks - BaltCap, CEO, Managing ParnerKristel Kivinurm-Priisalm - Avaron
Asset Management, Founder, Managing Partner, CEO 
Rauno Klettenberg - Bondora Group AS Member of the Board, Bank CEO, MTÜ
FinanceEstonia Member of the Management Board 
Ivars Bergmanis - Investment Banker, Financial Adviser, Latvian Financial
Literacy Society Co-founder and Chairman 



Duties of the Committee include listing, admission to trading and delisting of
securities and, under the exchanges rules and regulations, imposing sanctions
on listed companies and member firms. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
