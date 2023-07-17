Anzeige
Montag, 17.07.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
17.07.23
08:07 Uhr
1,100 Euro
-0,006
-0,54 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0981,13409:01
Dow Jones News
17.07.2023 | 08:31
126 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 14 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1220     GBP0.9630 
                                    GBP0.9560 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1160 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.119131    GBP0.960386

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,306,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1528       1.120         XDUB      09:45:16      00066219073TRLO0 
1705       1.120         XDUB      09:46:36      00066219110TRLO0 
1322       1.118         XDUB      09:46:36      00066219111TRLO0 
1529       1.120         XDUB      11:19:33      00066220744TRLO0 
741       1.120         XDUB      11:19:33      00066220743TRLO0 
478       1.118         XDUB      11:33:21      00066220975TRLO0 
5364       1.118         XDUB      12:14:47      00066221583TRLO0 
2288       1.116         XDUB      12:57:09      00066222307TRLO0 
2514       1.120         XDUB      13:39:00      00066223302TRLO0 
5620       1.122         XDUB      14:29:10      00066224526TRLO0 
3405       1.118         XDUB      15:30:20      00066226657TRLO0 
3506       1.118         XDUB      15:36:20      00066226859TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2259       95.60         XLON      12:56:59      00066222294TRLO0 
198       96.00         XLON      13:39:00      00066223301TRLO0 
4190       96.00         XLON      13:39:00      00066223300TRLO0 
2090       96.30         XLON      14:29:10      00066224524TRLO0 
2432       96.30         XLON      14:29:10      00066224525TRLO0 
3990       96.20         XLON      14:53:52      00066225392TRLO0 
2445       96.00         XLON      15:48:29      00066227395TRLO0 
2396       95.80         XLON      15:51:05      00066227498TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  257927 
EQS News ID:  1680855 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1680855&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
