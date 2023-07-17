Transmission and energy storage limitations in Texas resulted in wasted renewable energy last year.From pv magazine USA The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) curtailed 5% of its wind generation and 9% of its solar generation in 2022. Power curtailment is the deliberate reduction in output that otherwise could have been produced. It typically occurs when supply exceeds demand and wholesale power prices drop to zero or even negative. It is a common occurrence for solar and wind energy, as these technologies have intermittent ...

