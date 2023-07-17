Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list PEGO Network (PG) on July 17, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on July 17, 2023.





PEGO Network (PG) is a Web3 infrastructure that provides high autonomy, scalability, and sustainability for decentralized applications Its native token, PG, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on July 17, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing PEGO Network

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of PEGO Network (PG), a Web3 infrastructure that provides high autonomy, scalability, and sustainability for decentralized applications. PEGO has designed a fully community-driven autonomous Web3 infrastructure, where all on-chain parameters can be flexibly adjusted through proposals initiated by the community. According to the PPOS consensus, the established composite economic incentive mechanism can promote the sustainable development of the PEGO ecosystem. Additionally, the PEGO blockchain is fully compatible with the EVM system, making it an ideal choice for developers aiming to build scalable decentralized applications.

PEGO offers solutions to current blockchain ecosystem challenges. It introduces the NFT-PNN identity verification system, allowing users to stake PNN and use PGVT to become network validation nodes. PEGO establishes a composite economic incentive model based on the PPOS mechanism to promote long-term LP participation and provide liquidity solutions. The EVM-compatible system architecture supports various development languages, making it developer-friendly for building DApps. PEGO follows principles of decentralization, compatibility, interoperability, and broad consensus. It aims to achieve goals such as shorter block generation time, cross-chain functionality, and on-chain governance. PEGO's consensus protocol, PPOS, ensures fair rewards for network participants. Validator nodes are elected through user voting, and rewards are distributed separately to voters and nodes. The PEGO network supports multi-language programming, has a virtual machine for smart contracts, and offers open interfaces for developers.



PEGO believes that current developments in Web3 are insufficient for widespread adoption and that decentralized autonomy is the key to innovation. By leveraging DAO technology, PEGO aims to enhance community autonomy and coordination. With its experience in DAO self-governance, PEGO strives to contribute to the development and popularization of Web3. The iterative evolution of PEGO prioritizes community development and inclusivity, creating a platform for all community members rather than a specific group.

About PG Token

PG is the governance token of the PEGO Network, serving as a vital component for participation in the ecosystem and representing the consensus value. It can be used for governance voting, incentives, and rewards to encourage community engagement. PG is required for super node staking and voting, and it can be used to introduce new tokens into liquidity pools and farms through community proposals. PG can also be acquired through staking and collateralizing assets through W3BANK. Incentives, bonuses, airdrops, and gas rewards for block production are distributed in PG.

Based on PEGO Network, PG has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000). Of this, 95% is fully allocated to incentivize behavior, while the remaining 5% is open to supporters and long-term participants in the PEGO ecosystem, distributed through airdrops. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on July 17, 2023, investors who are interested in PEGO can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

