17 July 2023 Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Exercise of the Greenshoe Option and Post-stabilisation Notice Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 5 July 2023, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG (contact: Nikolaus Dominkus; telephone: +49 69 1366 8312) acting as the stabilisation manager in connection with the admission to trading of shares of thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment thereof with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) hereby gives notice that, on 17 July 2023, it exercised the greenshoe option granted by the lending shareholders in connection with over-allotments for 3,947,250 ordinary bearer shares with no par value (auf den Inhaber lautende Stückaktien) at the placement price of EUR 20.00 per share. With the exercise of the greenshoe option, the stabilisation period has ended. No stabilisation in accordance with Article 5(4) and (5) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Articles 5 to 7 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 was undertaken during the stabilisation period. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



