Vneuron Risk Compliance is honored to announce its selection as the "Best AML Compliance Solution Provider' for 2023 by Waters Rankings Readers and its esteemed clientele. This prestigious recognition stems from the publisher's annual voting, solidifying Vneuron's industry standing.

The twenty-first edition of the Waters Rankings awards competition showcased 35 awards across five categories, including trading services, trading tools, data management, compliance risk management, and infrastructure/connectivity. Each award acknowledges the outstanding global excellence of the ultimate winner.

In the category of Best AML Compliance Solution Provider, Vneuron Risk Compliance has emerged victorious among 17 nominated global providers, a remarkable feat considering the previous dominance of legacy vendors in this category. This accomplishment underscores Vneuron's dedication to bringing the most advanced technologies for efficiently combating money laundering and terrorism financing on a global scale.

Vneuron has garnered significant recognition in the market following its successful integration of comprehensive regulatory coverage with advanced technologies. This unique approach allows Vneuron to offer automated Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures and screening workflows, along with real-time transaction filtering and AI-powered monitoring. Furthermore, Vneuron provides case management and dynamic investigation capabilities, reinforcing its comprehensive suite of services.

Furthermore, Vneuron addresses the challenge of maintaining compliance while enhancing the customer experience. User-friendly digital portals and self-onboarding tools engage customers throughout the onboarding and review processes, facilitating efficient fulfillment of KYC obligations. Additionally, its process automation engine, integrated into the customer lifecycle platform and KYC component, ensures swift approvals and investigations.

To learn more about Vneuron's solutions, visit www.vneuron.com

About the Company:

Vneuron, an innovative Anti-Money Laundering (AML) technology provider, designs and implements robust regulatory solutions for over 200 financial institutions across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With its headquarters in France, Vneuron is committed to offering customizable solutions tailored to the needs of modern banks as well as non-banking financial institutions, encompassing insurance, capital markets, lending, and FinTech sectors.

About Waters Rankings:

For over two decades, Waters Rankings has provided technology and data insights for the finance industry. With researchers in London, New York, and Hong Kong, the magazine ensures global exposure to financial markets. Through in-depth investigations, readers gain a comprehensive understanding of technology providers.

