KUANTAN, Malaysia, July 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Infiniti Indah Sdn. Bhd. (Infiniti Indah), a subsidiary of Hospitality 360 Sdn. Bhd. and the hospitality arm of MAA Group Berhad, returns with the exciting annual three-day Pesta Kuantan 188 festival from 29 to 31 July 2023. The Pesta Kuantan 188 is endorsed by the Pahang State Government, Tourism Pahang and Ministry of Youth and Sports.As the prominent destination of travellers to the Malaysian East-Coast, Kuantan 188, is the obvious choice for area promotion of the unique culture and geography. The 2023 Pesta Kuantan 188 will feature family-fun activities such as Royal Pahang Dragon Boat Race, a talent show Kuantan 188 Challenge: Ada Bran?, cultural performances by Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan, Jabatan Kebudayaan dan Kesenian Negeri and Setiausaha Kerajaan Negeri, fashion shows, Zumba, retail booths with handcrafted items and food from local vendors, Fun Run and Fun Ride featuring a 5km run alongside a cycle track of 35km, and many more.To ensure children are entertained, Kids Club activities including mini petting zoo, kids zipline, karaoke competition, bouncy castle and health screening for parents are available on 30 July 2023.The dragon boat races are a first for Kuantan 188, aptly named, "Royal Pahang Dragon Boat Regatta 2023". On 30 and 31 of July, teams consisting of 12 crews in the Pahang Open division and 12 crews for the Pahang Closed (open and mixed) division compete to win a cup, medal, and cash prizes. The race will commence in front of the Jetty for the Marine Department of Kuantan and finish in front of Kuantan 188. A total of 34 teams have confirmed their participation. Royal Pahang Dragon Boat Race is fully supported by the committee of Penang International Dragon Boat Festival (PIDBF).The festival also includes a free-entry concert with A-list artists featuring Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Cakra Khan, Ameng Spring, Aizat Amdan, Aishah Retno, Santesh, and Malaysian actor and comedian Harith Iskander with technology display of projection mapping on the shaft of the Tower on 31 July 2023 which starts at 9:00 P.M.Coinciding with the birthdays of KDYMM Yang Di Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Binti Almarhum Al-Mutawakkil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj, which is on 30 July 2023 and 5 August 2023 respectively, Kuantan 188 will also host a special one-night-only closed-door dinner at the tower."This annual event has grown tremendously in support from generous sponsors, and supportive government agencies, which make the three-day festival possible," said Dato' Indera Omar Naresh Mohan, President and Group CEO of Infiniti Indah, "Pesta Kuantan 188 festival is three full days of fun, family-friendly events that owes its authenticity to the culture and communities of Malaysia. Every year, residents and visitors come together from around the world to witness Kuantan at its best and this year, we are expecting at least 20,000 visitors."He added, "We have submitted to Tourism Pahang to include Pesta Kuantan 188 as an annual event in the Calendar of Events for Tourism Pahang, whilst the objective is to create a new tourism product for Pahang. We will continue to make Pesta Kuantan 188 a modern tourism destination hub in Pahang and the East Coast."Kuantan 188 Tower is the second tallest tower in Malaysia, standing at an impressive height of 188 meters. The Tower is the 52nd member of the World Federation of Towers and offers a mesmerising panoramic view, allowing visitors to enjoy an unobstructed and expansive vista of Kuantan and its surroundings. Kuantan 188 provides a unique and awe-inspiring experience, giving visitors a sense of being on top of the world. The tower stands out as a remarkable architectural achievement, offering visitors an array of experiences from dining to relaxation, observation, and an unforgettable sky deck. The tower provides an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of Kuantan from different perspectives.Tickets are available at: ticket.kuantan188.com.my/ms/Booking. To know more about Pesta Kuantan 188, check out Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for recent updates, as well as www.kuantan188.com.my.All visitors who purchased the tickets to Pesta Kuantan 188 from 17-31 July are entitled to one lucky draw entry where the draw will be announced at the end of the concert on 31 July 2023.Pesta Kuantan 188 is supported by Yes 5G (Official Telco), Berjaya Corporation Berhad, Citaglobal Berhad, Wira Semangat Sdn. Bhd., Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad, Cameron Valley Tea (Bharat Group), Chili's Grill & Bar, Dancom Group, IRIS Corporation Berhad, Klikx Holdings, Kotasas, LBS Bina Group Berhad, LLT Group, MAA Group Berhad, MPHB Capital Berhad, Pahang Skills Development Centre (Drone Service), PASDEC Holdings, Pensonic, Projection Mapping partners Panasonic and Framemotion Studio, Ramada Suites by Wyndham KLCC, Shahzan Hotel Kuantan, T.A.S Industries Sdn. Bhd., Touch Group Holdings Sdn. Bhd., Wawasan Intact Properties, and Winfast Corporation.Source: Kuantan 188