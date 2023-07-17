JSW Energy aims to reach 20 GW of power generation, along with 40 GWh/5 GW of energy storage by 2030. It is also investing in solar manufacturing and green hydrogen production.From pv magazine India JSW Energy, a private-sector power producer in India, has announced plans to become a 20 GW power generating company along with 40 GWh/5 GW of storage capacity by 2030. It is also working to achieve a solar module manufacturing capacity of 1 GW per year and a green hydrogen production capacity of 3,800 tonnes per annum by 2025. As of March 31, 2023, JSW Energy installed a cumulative power generation ...

