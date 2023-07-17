DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Restoration of Listing

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Restoration of Listing 17-Jul-2023 / 08:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi", "AMOI" or the "Company") Restoration of Trading The Company is pleased to announce that the Company's Standard Listing on the Official List has been restored and trading in the Company's ordinary shares resumed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 0730 hrs today. END Investor Enquiries: Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

