Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0FS | ISIN: LU0496786574 | Ticker-Symbol: LYPS
Tradegate
17.07.23
09:34 Uhr
41,114 Euro
-0,050
-0,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,07541,10310:40
41,07441,09610:40
Dow Jones News
17.07.2023 | 09:49
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
17-Jul-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 280.5503 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8223910 
CODE: SP5L LN 
ISIN: LU1135865084 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1135865084 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SP5L LN 
Sequence No.:  257962 
EQS News ID:  1680997 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1680997&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.