DJ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.1295 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1391512 CODE: LCUS LN ISIN: LU1781540957

July 17, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)