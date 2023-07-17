Anzeige
Montag, 17.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2024

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - FINANCIAL CALENDAR
17 JULY 2023 at 11.00 EEST

Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2024

Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2023 on Tuesday, 13 February 2024.
The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2024 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2024
Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2024
Interim Report January-September 2024		 Thursday, 25 April 2024
Thursday, 18 July 2024
Tuesday, 29 October 2024


The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2023 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 9/2024.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 20 March 2024.

Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investorspromptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


