A Chinese-Swiss research group has fabricated a 2D-3D perovskite solar cell with a world-record power conversion efficiency. The cell uses a 2D perovskite layer at the interface between the perovskite and the hole transport layer, which the researchers said can improve charge-carrier transport/extraction while suppressing ion migration.An international group of scientists led by the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland has developed a perovskite solar cell with a 2D/3D heterojunction architecture. "The cell could be used for all conventional PV systems, as well as for ...

