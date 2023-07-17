Norsun and Midsummer have both secured financing to support their capacity expansion plans. Norway's Norsun plans to raise its polysilicon capacity to 3 GW and Midsummer wants to build a 200 MW module facility in Sweden.NorSun, a Norwegian wafer and ingot manufacturer, and Midsummer, a Swedish manufacturer of copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) thin film equipment and modules, are set to obtain €54 million ($60.1 million) and €32 million of respective grants from the EU Innovation Fund. Norsun said it will use the funds to quadruple the capacity of its n-type mono wafer and ingot plant to 3 ...

