Montag, 17.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
WKN: A2AKRA | ISIN: SE0008374250 | Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1
Tradegate
17.07.23
08:00 Uhr
0,188 Euro
+0,006
+3,24 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1590,16611:10
0,1590,16611:09
GlobeNewswire
17.07.2023 | 10:58
85 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (176/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Fingerprint Cards AB
(Fingerprint Cards) published on July 16, 2023, and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards has proposed that the Extraordinary
General meeting (EGM), scheduled for August 18, 2023, approves a rights issue
with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The scheduled Ex-date is
August 23, 2023. The terms and the subscription price are expected to be
announced on or about August 16, 2023. Provided that the EGM approves the
rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Fingerprint Cards
(FINGB). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1155452
