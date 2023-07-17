NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (176/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprint Cards) published on July 16, 2023, and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards has proposed that the Extraordinary General meeting (EGM), scheduled for August 18, 2023, approves a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The scheduled Ex-date is August 23, 2023. The terms and the subscription price are expected to be announced on or about August 16, 2023. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1155452