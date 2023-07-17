Pedro's List Inc. Announces New Corporate Website, Launches Advertising Initiative

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO) ("Pedro's" or the "Company"), a next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to announce that it has launched its new corporate website at www.pedroslistinc.com. The new corporate website is intended to comply with all applicable disclosure standards, including investor access to the Company's filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC"), stock price information, and social media pages. The Company's provider and homeowner website remains unchanged at www.pedroslist.mx.

In addition, the Company's website has access to archived press releases and other relevant information, including a recent story in USA Today about the Company. Commenting on the new website, Pedro's founder & director Eden Miller stated: "Pedro's List is a transformative company that will soon positively impact the lives of millions of people every day. Our new website represents a small but significant step in introducing ourselves and our exciting company to our shareholders and the wider investor community. It also provides our valuable constituents with a window into current information about Pedro's List and keeps them informed about new developments and where we are headed. Over time, we intend to add additional features to our site to make it an even better resource for the public."

The Company also wishes to announce the engagement of Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company. Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that span both digital and direct mail venues. With its digital services ranging from data appending, email marketing and pay-per-click online banner and native ads, the company helps its clients reach a large network of potential investors. The Company has paid a fee of approximately $125,000 for the services of Think Ink, and additional funds may be paid as necessary. The Company will not issue any securities to Think Ink as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Think Ink (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

Think Ink has and shall continue to, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertiser and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by Think Ink will occur on www.markettactic.com, and at times by email and other social media.

"Taken together, the goal of the new corporate website and the retention of Think Ink is aimed at producing internal branding, web and marketing material as well as assisting with the coordination of advertising campaigns," believes Miller. "The Company looks forward to developing its brand image to be more in line with its current vision, first in Mexico and then in other non-USA based markets," concluded Miller.

For more complete and specific information regarding the Company, its prospects and the risks associated with those prospects, readers should consult the Company's public filings on the SEC website, its corporate website and other reliable sources.

ABOUT PEDRO'S LIST INC.

Pedro's List Inc. is fully reporting company with the Securities & Exchange Commission that trades on the OTC under the symbol "PDRO." Presently, the Company's operations are based solely in Mexico where we focus on connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology. Our plan is to expand to other non-USA based markets once we successfully launch our mobile app and functional homeowner/provider website.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

From time to time, the Company may post new and material information on its corporate website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

https://www.pedroslistinc.com.

https://www.facebook.com/pedroslistmx.

https://www.instagram.com/pedroslist/.

https://www.reddit.com/user/pedroslist.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/pedroslist/about/.

Investor and Media Relations:

Wall St. Advisor Group Limited

(302) 579-0070

info@wallstadvisor.com

SOURCE: PEDRO'S LIST, INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768178/Pedros-List-Inc-Announces-New-Corporate-Website-Launches-Advertising-Initiative