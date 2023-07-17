Culminating the build-out of its dedicated National Business underwriting team in the UK, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has named Mark Walker as Head of National Business, UK. He is currently Head of Customer Broker Engagement, UK, at BHSI, and will retain that role until a replacement is named.

"BHSI has created an industry-leading underwriting team focused on providing our property, casualty and specialty lines for National customers and brokers outside of the London Market," said Nick Major, UK Country Manager, BHSI. "We are excited to have Mark leading this team's efforts to bring all the benefits of BHSI our full breadth of products, financial strength and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy to market as we accelerate our growth in this important business segment."

Mark joined BHSI in 2019. His more than 35 years of industry experience includes leadership positions at global carriers in the UK, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Asia. Mark will continue to be based in Manchester and can be reached at mark.walker@bhspecialty.com.

