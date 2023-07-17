Africa voted the continent people most want to visit to see wildlife in its natural habitat according to a OnePoll survey

LONDON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey of 2,000 UK residents via OnePoll has found that Africa tops the list of continents people most want to visit to see animals in the wild.

Whether it's the thrill of seeing a lion pride eyeing up its prey, or the awe of being up close to a herd of elephants marching in line, there's something captivating about the wildlife of Africa. This was confirmed in a recent survey, which showed 36% of respondents ranked Africa as the destination they'd most want to visit to see animals in their natural habitat, this percentage meant Africa topped the list.

Top 5 continents with the most interesting wildlife:

Africa Asia South America Europe Oceania

Why did Africa top the list?

'Many of us grew up seeing Africa's iconic wildlife on TV or in storybooks, stirring our imaginations from a young age,' says Liberty Gilmour, Africa Regional Product Manager at Audley Travel. 'You might have seen elephants and giraffes in zoos and safari parks, but nothing compares to seeing these creatures out in the wild.

'An African safari gives you a chance to enter the animal kingdom and see different species' natural behaviours play out, usually against a dramatic backdrop of vast plains, sparkling waterways, or huge mountain ranges. Sitting just a few steps away from a leopard napping in the branches of a tree gives you a feeling that's hard to replicate in any other destination.'

What wildlife experiences does Africa offer?

Most people encounter the wildlife of Africa on a safari holiday, staying in a tented camp or a lodge and heading out each day on guided 4x4 drives in search of animals big and small. Often, you can explore on foot, too, led by expert guides who can help identify animal tracks, birdlife, plants, and smaller creatures like reptiles and insects.

There might be a specific wildlife event people travel to see, such as the Great Migration in Kenya and Tanzania or migratory whales off the shores of South Africa. And, in Uganda and Rwanda, people can track endangered mountain gorillas, trekking through the jungle with guides who know where to find the habituated troops and can give you a chance to spend time in their presence.

