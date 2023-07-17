A delegation from Human Appeal, the UK based global humanitarian NGO, visited the headquarters of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to meet with senior representatives of the Bank and sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development bank, working to improve the lives of those it serves by promoting social and economic development in member countries.

Dr Mansur Muhtar, Vice President of Operations at IsDB received the Human Appeal delegation led by Professor Kamil Omoteso, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Human Appeal UK. The signing ceremony was also witnessed by Dr. Hiba Ahmed, the Director General of Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development.

A key aim of the MoU is to support Somalia in strengthening the health system to deliver improved eye health care. Through the MoU the IsDB has taken concrete steps to engage with Human Appeal to develop a mechanism of cooperation between both institutions to bolster activities related to the Alliance to Fight Avoidable Blindness (AFAB).

During the meeting Human Appeal's role in supporting vulnerable communities in many countries with medical and health related aid was noted. Human Appeal UK has successfully partnered with organizations such as the United Nations, the International Red Crescent and Globus Relief USA to realise humanitarian projects around the globe.

The IsDB has ramped up efforts to deepen collaboration with new international partners to mobilize much-needed financial and technical resources in fighting the growing scourge of blindness in its member countries.

The MoU represents a significant milestone in the collaboration with the IsDB and testimony to Human Appeal's aim to be "Here for Every Human" via such partnerships to support the noble effort to restore sight and improve lives.

Refractive errors of vision are one of the main health care challenges facing policy makers within the 13 member countries of the IsDB and it also has social and economic ramifications. It is the most common cause of visual impairments among children and second leading cause of blindness in the world after cataracts.

About Human Appeal UK

Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British development and relief NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted poverty relief programmes in collaboration with global organisations like the United Nations. Its mission is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

Human Appeal does not operate under any other name, there are no alternative versions of the official name and its only official logo is detailed on its website only.

www.humanappeal.org.uk

