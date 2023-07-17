BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 14 July 2023 were:

602.66p Capital only

613.81p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 40,000 Ordinary shares on 12th July 2023, the Company has 99,792,285 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 3,417,579 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.