

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Monday after gaining about 1.6 percent last week to post their biggest weekly rise since April on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve was close to ending its tightening campaign.



Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,956.64 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,961.10.



The dollar index hovered around 15-month lows after suffering its biggest weekly drop of the year.



Two-year U.S. Treasury yields, the most sensitive to shifts in rate expectations, were down slightly to hover above one-month lows after data showed the Chinese economy grew less than expected in the second quarter.



On a quarterly basis, Chinese GDP was up 0.8 percent, weaker than the 2.2 percent growth in the first quarter.



Industrial production posted an increase of 4.4 percent from a year ago in June, better than the expected 2.7 percent growth. At the same time, retail sales advanced 3.1 percent, slightly weaker than the forecast of 3.2 percent.



In the first half of the year, fixed asset investment grew 3.8 percent compared to expectations of 3.5 percent.



The U.S. economic calendar remains light with the U.S. NY Empire State manufacturing index for July awaited later in the day.



