17-Jul-2023

17 July 2023 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Physical Staked MATIC CoinShares Physical Staked Cardano CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces Staking Reward amendment for CoinShares Physical Staked MATIC and Cardano Digital Securities Product Name ISIN WKN Management

Fee Current Staking Reward New Staking Reward as of 01 August 2023 CoinShares Physical Staked MATIC GB00BNRRB013 A3GVCY Reduced to 0.00% 5.0% p.a. 2.5% p.a. CoinShares Physical Staked Cardano GB00BNRRF659 A3GVCX Reduced to 0.00% 3.0% p.a. 2.0% p.a.

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the CoinShares Digital Securities that Staking Rewards in relation to the class (the "Specified Class") specified above will be amended. The Staking Rewards will be applied by a reduction in the Management Fee applicable to the Specified Class to zero and a positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement to the Specified Class as provided in the table above. Such reduction to the Management Fee and positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement shall apply from the start of trading on 01 August 2023 until a date to be specified in a further announcement in accordance with Condition 5.3.2. Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 20 April 2023.

