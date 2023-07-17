BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55)
Date: 17 July 2023
Name of applicant:
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:
General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:
From:
16 January 2023
To:
15 July 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
832,310
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
0
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
832,310
Name of contact:
Caroline Driscoll
Telephone number of contact:
020 7743 2427