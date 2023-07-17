Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D659 | ISIN: GB00BN91MJ77 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
17.07.2023 | 12:58
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 
17-Jul-2023 / 11:25 GMT/BST 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/07/2023) of GBP131.51m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/07/2023) of GBP131.51m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 14/07/2023 was: 
                                      Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,256.90p 5,826,830 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 2,222.37p 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)                 1,875.00p 
Discount to NAV                          16.92% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 14/07/2023 
 
       Name of company                 % of portfolio 
1       Vp Plc Ordinary 5p                10.70 
2       Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p        10.58 
3       Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p          8.33 
4       Renold Plc Ordinary 5p              6.56 
5       Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p          6.35 
6       Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary            6.13 
7       Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p              5.99 
8       Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 0.25p     5.66 
9       Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5         5.34 
10      Alpha Group International Plc Ordinary      5.30 
11      Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p  4.91 
12      OSB Group Plc GBp1                3.75 
13      IMI Plc Ordinary 25p               3.66 
14      Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p    3.27 
15      RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p            2.74 
16      Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p              2.67 
17      Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5          2.45 
18      Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p            2.25 
19      Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033       1.77 
20      Marshalls Plc Ordinary 25p            1.57 
21      Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001        0.03

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  258207 
EQS News ID:  1681613 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1681613&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2023 06:25 ET (10:25 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.